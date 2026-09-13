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Shots fired outside Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s house; report

Three masked men fired 5-6 rounds outside Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s Barnala residence in the early hours of Sunday, while the artist was away in Australia.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Shots fired outside Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s house; report
Image Credit: @Gulab Sidhu/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Shots fired outside Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s house; report
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