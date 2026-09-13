Shots fired outside Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s house; report

Three masked men fired multiple shots outside the residence of noted Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu in Pharwahi village, located in Punjab's Barnala district, early Sunday morning. According to CCTV footage recovered by the local authorities, the incident occurred around 1:33 AM when the assailants discharged 5-6 rounds at the front gate before fleeing the scene, as per a report by Times of India.
As pe the same report, Gulab Sidhu was not present at his home during the attack, as he is currently touring Australia. Upon being alerted by local villagers who heard gunshots after midnight, the police reached the spot and initiated a detailed investigation.
Barnala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Md Sarfaraz Alam confirmed the incident, stating that law enforcement officials were notified of the firing late Saturday night. The SSP noted that Gulab Sidhu had previously been targeted by criminal elements, leading authorities to deploy security personnel at his residence.
"Gulab was not at home as he is in Australia. Previously, he was a target, and police are looking into the matter," SSP Alam told the press.
The singer was a close associate of the late rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known globally as Sidhu Moosewala, and continues to advocate for justice for the slain artist on his public platforms.
Several shots were fired late at night at Singer Gulab Sidhu’s home in Farwahi, Barnala, spreading fear.
Law and order has collapsed under Guru Dokhi’s rule.— Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) September 13, 2026
Farmers, artists, traders and common Punjabis are unsafe. Only gangsters and Guru Dokhi’s goons are safe.… pic.twitter.com/VruxwvivhB
The incident follows previous safety concerns surrounding the singer. In January 2026, Pharwahi village sarpanch Baljinder Singh, also known as Kinda, allegedly issued threats to Gulab Sidhu following the release of a track centred on local village heads. Police subsequently arrested three individuals, including the sarpanch, in connection with the threat.
Meanwhile, the artist's professional momentum remains strong. His recent track Judaa crossed 7.4 million views online within two months of its release.
Born in 1993 in Punjab, Gulab Sidhu is a prominent Punjabi singer and performer recognised for his folk-infused tracks and high-profile musical collaborations. He began his musical journey during his school days before achieving mainstream recognition with his 2017 hit single Parle Ji.
Over the years, Sidhu built a significant following through popular tracks like Dodge featuring Gurlez Akhtar, along with major collaborations with Sidhu Moosewala, including 22 22 and Bai Bai.
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