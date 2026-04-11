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Should Indian awards shows be hosted in Pakistan? Old video of R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal answering question resurfaces amid ‘Dhurandhar 2’ success

An old video from the IIFA Awards red carpet has resurfaced, showing R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal expressing their support for hosting the awards show in Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Should Indian awards shows be hosted in Pakistan? Old video of R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal answering question resurfaces amid ‘Dhurandhar 2’ success(Source: X)

New Delhi: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is maintaining its momentum at the box office and has emerged as one of the highest-grossing films worldwide in 2026.

Amid its success, an old video from the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) red carpet has resurfaced online.

In the clip, a reporter is seen asking several celebrities, “Have you ever thought about hosting IIFA in Pakistan?”

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Old Video of Madhavan, Arjun Rampal goes viral

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, responded to the question. The video is now going viral again following the success of Dhurandhar 2.

However, it is R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal’s remarks that have particularly grabbed attention. They played Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Major Iqbal, a ruthless ISI operative, respectively, in the film.

Responding to the question, R. Madhavan said, “Yes, I would be the first to go. I just want to say to my Pakistani brothers and sisters, your love always reaches me through Twitter and Facebook. It makes me very happy that you watch us and like us. I'm truly touched that we receive so much love from across the border.”

Arjun Rampal added, “The heart definitely wishes that IIFA should go to Pakistan at least once.”

Other actors who responded to the question on the red carpet included Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Anupam Kher.

Anil Kapoor said, “I want to come to Pakistan—invite me, please!”

Anupam Kher shared, “The relationship between politicians may not be good, but the people there and here are very kind. There's a lot of love between them.”

Bobby Deol said, “Zaroor hoga. Log pagal ho jaayenge, isse zyaada shor sharaba hoga.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Aditya Dhar’s sequel to 2025’s Dhurandhar follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (aka Hamza Ali Manzari), essayed by Ranveer Singh, as an undercover agent in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has a confirmed runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films ever made.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.

The film also faced a box office clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Telugu outing Ustaad Bhagat Singh on March 19, 2026.

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