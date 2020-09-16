हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Show business is absolutely intoxicating: Kangana Ranaut's latest jibe at Bollywood

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ever since Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut officially joined Twitter, she has been on fire! Well, her tweets have hogged the limelight, almost every other day, without a fail. 

After hitting back at BMC over the demolition drive, and calling out people in the drugs conspiracy in movie business, Kangana Ranaut in her fresh tweet has called the show business an intoxicating place. 

She wrote: Show business is absolutely intoxicating, this make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion...

A day back, after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha today said that a few people are trying to defame the film industry and the government must provide protection against it, Kangana Ranaut retorted with a hard-hitting tweet.

Jaya Bachchan, without taking any names, slammed BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for his drugs conspiracy remark in the Lok Sabha on Monday. 

The drugs conspiracy has once again become the talking point in Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and several other names emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. 

 

Tags:
Kangana RanautJaya Bachchandrugs conspiracyBollywood
Next
Story

Shiv Sena praises Jaya Bachchan, says she always speaks the truth
