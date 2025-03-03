Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Being In Relationship With Rahul Mody?

Mumbai: Stree 2 diva Shraddha Kapoor has once again been the centre of dating speculations, this time due to a seemingly innocuous detail, her phone wallpaper. A recent viral video captured Shraddha interacting with fans, but what caught everyone’s attention was her phone screen, which displayed a cosy picture of her with a man believed to be Rahul Mody.

The image quickly spread across social media, with fans speculating that this was an unintentional confirmation of her rumoured relationship with the writer-producer. While Shraddha has remained tight-lipped about her personal life, this visual cue has fueled rumours that she and Mody are more than just friends.

Rahul Mody is a well-known screenwriter and creative producer in Bollywood, best known for his work with filmmaker Luv Ranjan. He has been associated with hit films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, in which Shraddha played the lead role. Their frequent public appearances together had already sparked speculation, but neither Shraddha nor Rahul had officially addressed their relationship status—until now, at least indirectly.

As soon as the image surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. Many expressed excitement over what they see as an official confirmation of the couple’s romance, while others appreciated Shraddha’s candidness in not hiding her relationship. However, some fans are still waiting for an official confirmation from the actress herself.

While Shraddha Kapoor has always been private about her personal life, this phone wallpaper suggests she is comfortable sharing glimpses of her relationship with those who notice. Whether or not she makes a public statement remains to be seen, but for now, the internet is convinced that Shraddha and Rahul Mody are indeed a couple.