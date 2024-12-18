Shraddha Kapoor Gets Irked When Asked About Dating Someone Amid Rumours Being In Relationship With Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor royally ignores to answer her relationship status amid dating rumours with Rahul Mody.
Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor recently found herself uncomfortable during her appearance at the Aaj Tak Agenda, where she was promoting her latest success, Stree 2. The actress, who is rumoured to be dating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar screenwriter Rahul Mody, was quizzed by a senior journalist about her relationship status. Shraddha, visibly irked, responded with sharp wit, asking, “Ye Pakka Aaj Tak Agenda hai na?” implying that the line of questioning felt misplaced.
The conversation took a turn when the journalist referred to a comment made by Kartik Aaryan, who, in a previous interview, hinted that Shraddha and several other actresses were already in relationships. Shraddha’s firm and tactful response has drawn praise from fans, who feel she handled the situation gracefully while making a point about respecting boundaries.
Shraddha's reply to Vikrant Gupta asking whom she is dating
Fans have expressed their displeasure at the recurring trend of celebrities being questioned about their personal lives during professional appearances. Many lauded Shraddha for staying composed and prioritizing her work over rumours. While her relationship with Rahul Mody remains a topic of speculation, Shraddha has consistently chosen to keep her private life away from the spotlight, focusing instead on her growing career.
Stree 2 has been a massive success, and fans are applauding Shraddha not just for her on-screen charm but also for her poised off-screen demeanour.
