Shraddha Kapoor gets teary eyed during virtual fan meet; sings 'Teri Galiyaan' on demand!

NEW DELHI: Shraddha Kapoor never misses a chance to amaze her fans with her simplicity and her power-packed performances.

Now, the gorgeous recently spared some time off from her busy schedule and thought of investing it in her fans and so she organized a virtual fan meet on her social media account.

In the meet, the actress crooned to songs like 'Teri Galiyaan' along with her fans and got teary eyed with the tremendous love and praises her fans have showered on her throughout her career span.

She has won over the hearts of many followers as the actress shares her beautiful off-screen real persona on social media which leaves the audience in awe with every post.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in an untitled movie along with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan.