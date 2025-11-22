Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988208https://zeenews.india.com/people/shraddha-kapoor-injured-actress-fractures-toe-while-shooting-production-put-on-hold-report-2988208.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor INJURED, Actress Fractures Toe While Shooting, Production Put On Hold: Report

Shraddha Kapoor reportedly sustained a toe fracture while shooting a Lavani sequence for Eetha, forcing the film’s production to pause.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 07:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor INJURED, Actress Fractures Toe While Shooting, Production Put On Hold: Report(Image: @shraddhakapoor/Instagram)

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor, widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most interactive and beloved social-media personalities, has been noticeably absent from the big screen for more than a year. Her last release, Stree 2 (2024), was a commercial success, but since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of her next appearance in theatres. As anticipation reached a peak, reports emerged earlier this month that Kapoor had finally begun filming Laxman Utekar’s highly anticipated biographical drama Eetha. However, fresh developments indicate that the shoot has been unexpectedly paused after the actor suffered an injury on set.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the mishap occurred during a Lavani performance, the traditional Maharashtrian folk dance known for its fast tempo and energetic footwork. A source told the publication that the number, composed by Ajay–Atul, required Kapoor to execute continuous steps to the beat of the dholki. Dressed in a vibrant Nauvari saree with heavy jewellery and a kamarpatta, she was reportedly preparing to portray a young Vithabai, for which she had gained over 15 kilos. “In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance as a result,” the source said.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother, Siddhanth Summoned By Anti-Narcotics Cell In Rs 252 Crore Drugs Case

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Director Laxman Utekar initially called off the shoot, but Shraddha recommended adjusting the plan to film close-up scenes instead. After returning to Mumbai, the team shot emotional sequences on a Madh Island set. However, within days, her pain intensified, prompting the unit to suspend filming. Production is expected to resume in two weeks, once she has fully recovered.

Eetha is a biographical film based on the life of legendary dancer, actor, and Tamasha stalwart Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Fans continue to send their best wishes, hoping for Shraddha Kapoor’s swift recovery and eagerly awaiting her return to the screen.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
New Electricity Amendment Bill Set To Modernise India’s Power Sector
Bengaluru cash van robbery
Bengaluru Cash Van Heist: 3 Held, ₹5.76 Crore Recovered In Major Breakthrough
Bihar Cabinet
Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha's RLM Gets Key Ministry In Cabinet Compared To Chirag
Zohran Mamdani
Trump-Mamdani Meet: Shashi Tharoor Praises Interaction, Says 'This Is How...'
Social media trends
How Social Media Trends Drive Innovation In Food And Beverage?
China
EXPOSED! How China Uses ‘Education’ To Crush Uyghur Identity In Xinjiang
PM Modi at G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi Proposes Skill Initiative, Counter Drug-Terror Nexus
PM Modi Giorgia Meloni meeting
PM Modi, Meloni Steal Spotlight As India-Italy Friendship Shines At G20 Summit
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar Polls: What Lessons Did RJD vs AIMIM Battle Have For Tejashwi Yadav
Karnataka News
Karnataka Heist: Rs 7.11 Crore Robbery, Cop Among 2 Detained - Check Details