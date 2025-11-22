Shraddha Kapoor INJURED, Actress Fractures Toe While Shooting, Production Put On Hold: Report

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor, widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most interactive and beloved social-media personalities, has been noticeably absent from the big screen for more than a year. Her last release, Stree 2 (2024), was a commercial success, but since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of her next appearance in theatres. As anticipation reached a peak, reports emerged earlier this month that Kapoor had finally begun filming Laxman Utekar’s highly anticipated biographical drama Eetha. However, fresh developments indicate that the shoot has been unexpectedly paused after the actor suffered an injury on set.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the mishap occurred during a Lavani performance, the traditional Maharashtrian folk dance known for its fast tempo and energetic footwork. A source told the publication that the number, composed by Ajay–Atul, required Kapoor to execute continuous steps to the beat of the dholki. Dressed in a vibrant Nauvari saree with heavy jewellery and a kamarpatta, she was reportedly preparing to portray a young Vithabai, for which she had gained over 15 kilos. “In one step, she mistakenly put all her weight on her left foot and lost her balance as a result,” the source said.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother, Siddhanth Summoned By Anti-Narcotics Cell In Rs 252 Crore Drugs Case

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Director Laxman Utekar initially called off the shoot, but Shraddha recommended adjusting the plan to film close-up scenes instead. After returning to Mumbai, the team shot emotional sequences on a Madh Island set. However, within days, her pain intensified, prompting the unit to suspend filming. Production is expected to resume in two weeks, once she has fully recovered.

Eetha is a biographical film based on the life of legendary dancer, actor, and Tamasha stalwart Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Fans continue to send their best wishes, hoping for Shraddha Kapoor’s swift recovery and eagerly awaiting her return to the screen.