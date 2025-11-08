Shraddha Kapoor Joins Disney’s Zootopia 2 As The Voice Of Judy Hopps In Hindi

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, known for her charm and versatility, is all set to win hearts once again — this time with her voice. The Stree actress will lend her voice to the beloved bunny cop, Judy Hopps, in the Hindi version of Disney’s Zootopia 2.

Disney India made the exciting announcement on social media, sharing an adorable poster featuring Shraddha and Judy. The caption read:

“Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi! She’s feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi bachpan se! Kal aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay tuned!!!

#Zootopia2 — In cinemas November 28.”

‘Zootopia 2’ Teaser

Earlier this year, Walt Disney Studios officially unveiled the teaser trailer for Zootopia 2, the highly anticipated sequel to its 2016 Academy Award-winning animated hit Zootopia.

The film is slated to release in Indian theatres on November 28, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Reuniting fans with the iconic duo — rookie officer Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin in English) and sly fox Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) — the teaser gives a glimpse of their latest adventure in the bustling animal metropolis.

The sequel introduces a mysterious new character, Gary De'Snake, a pit viper voiced by Ke Huy Quan, who seems to disrupt Zootopia’s delicate ecosystem.

As the teaser suggests, Judy and Nick find themselves on the trail of another high-stakes case that could once again shake up the entire city. Their investigation takes them into uncharted corners of Zootopia, testing the limits of their friendship and partnership.

About the Film

Zootopia 2 brings back Byron Howard as co-director and Yvett Merino as producer both part of the Oscar-winning team behind the original film.

The voice cast features returning stars and exciting new additions. Shakira will reprise her role as the pop sensation Gazelle, while Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson join the ensemble.

Promising to expand the world audiences fell in love with nearly a decade ago, Zootopia 2 blends humor, heart, and sharp social commentary , making it one of Disney’s most anticipated animated releases of the year.

