Shraddha Kapoor Loves Connecting With Fans On Social Media, Says 'They Have Most Incredible Funny Things To Say'

New Delhi: One of the most sought-after Bollywood actresses today, Shraddha Kapoor enjoying a solid fandom on social media. In response, the actress never misses an opportunity to reciprocate. Whether it’s celebrating her birthday with fans or interacting with them on social media, Shraddha does connect with her followers on social pages. She has 94.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

While speaking about interacting with her fans on social media Shraddha said, “I express who I am on my social media page – this is who I am as a person. It’s difficult if you try to be someone you’re not. If you’re confident to own who you are then you can have fun with it. That’s what I do – I feel like I don’t know any other way. What I love about social media is that I’ve been fortunate to have developed a special bond with my insta family over the years. I have the best time interacting with people in my comments; they have the most incredibly funny things to say.”

Moreover, apart from being a fan favourite, she dominated the box office with her blockbuster film Stree 2. She was the only female lead to achieve a whopping box office collection, setting a record.