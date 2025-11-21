Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987928https://zeenews.india.com/people/shraddha-kapoor-s-brother-siddhanth-summoned-by-anti-narcotics-cell-in-rs-252-crore-drugs-case-2987928.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SIDDHANTH KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother, Siddhanth Summoned By Anti-Narcotics Cell In Rs 252 Crore Drugs Case

Siddhanth has denied any deep involvement in trafficking, his father, Shakti Kapoor has publicly rejected the allegations.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 09:59 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother, Siddhanth Summoned By Anti-Narcotics Cell In Rs 252 Crore Drugs CasePic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor’s brother, actor Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell with regards to a Rs 252 crore drug case.

Siddhanth’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, a key accused in a Rs 252 crore mephedrone seizure case, Mumbai Police said. The actor has been asked to appear for questioning at the Ghatkopar unit on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Mephedrone or 4-methylephedrone is a prohibited psychotropic, and was officially notified under the NDPS Act in February 2015.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is not the actor's first brush with the laws concerning. Earlier, in June 2022, Siddhanth was arrested in Bengaluru after testing positive for MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana following a hotel party raid. He was booked under Sections 22A, 22B, and 27B of the NDPS Act. The actor had claimed that his drinks and cigarettes were laced with drugs without his knowledge. Later, he was released on station bail, because police argued it was a consumption case, not a commercial trafficking case.

Siddhanth has denied any deep involvement in trafficking, his father, Shakti Kapoor has publicly rejected the allegations.

Additionally, social media influencer Orry has been issued a second summons and asked to appear at the ANC Ghatkopar unit on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 to record his statement in the case.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has become a pop-culture phenomenon without ever claiming a conventional profession. He is friends with many of the new generation actors of Bollywood, and is known for his social media posts. Positioned somewhere between a socialite, influencer, and Gen-Z performance artiste, Orry has crafted a persona built entirely on presence, being everywhere, knowing everyone, and posting with unapologetic flamboyance. He is the son of Suraj K. Awatramani, a businessman involved in real estate, hospitality, and beverage manufacturing.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Spicy food
Fiery Flavours: The Ultimate Guide to Enjoying Spicy Food
winter food
When It’s Too Cold to Step Out — Just Order Happiness
PM Modi
PM Modi Lands In South Africa Ahead Of G20 Leaders Meeting
Comfort food
Too Tired to Cook? These Comfort Meals Have You Covered
fusion food India
Fusion Food Wonders: 10 Dishes That Bring Cultures Together
viral story
50–60 Crore Dowry? Shocking Reddit Post Exposes Bizarre Desi Marriage Demands
Party Food
Celebration at Home? Party Dishes That Never Fail to Impress
Prashant Kishor
'Injustice To Democracy': Prashant Kishor On Bihar Poll Results
bihar new cabinet
Samrat Choudhary To Be Bihar HM; Nitish Kumar Drops Ministry After 20 Years
date night food
Date Night at Home? These Dishes Set the Perfect Mood