Shraddha Kapoor To Join In Sanam Teri Kasam 2? Trollers Predict It Will Be A Flop Film

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly set to join the cast of Sanam Teri Kasam 2, the sequel to the 2016 romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane. While fans of the original film are excited about the sequel, social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions. Some are thrilled to see Shraddha in a romantic role again, while others predict the film will fail to recreate the magic of its predecessor.

As soon as the news surfaced, trolls began taking digs at the project, calling it an unnecessary sequel. One user commented, “No one asked for this sequel. The first movie was emotional and had a soul, but Bollywood keeps ruining things with forced sequels.” Another wrote, “Shraddha is a good actress, but I don’t think Sanam Teri Kasam 2 will work. Some movies should just be left untouched.”

However, Shraddha’s fans have defended her casting, arguing that she could bring fresh energy to the film. Many have pointed out her successful performances in romantic films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, expressing hope that she will elevate the sequel.

While the film’s makers have yet to officially announce the full cast and release date, the debate over whether Sanam Teri Kasam 2 will be a hit or a flop is already heating up online. Only time will tell if the sequel can live up to expectations or if it will face the fate that trollers are predicting.