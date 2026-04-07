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SHREYA GHOSHAL

Shreya Ghoshal becomes proud owner of second swanky apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 30 cr!

Shreya Ghoshal began singing at the age of 4 and when she turned 16 was spotted by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother after she won TV singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Shreya Ghoshal becomes proud owner of second swanky apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 30 cr!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has bought yet another swanky apartment in Mumbai's Worli area worth Rs 30 crore, reports HT, attributing originally to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The house has been purchased by the singer along with  parents Sarmistha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal.

Interestingly, the singer and her family had previously purchased a 2,750.3 sq ft apartment in the same apartment building for Rs 29.7 crore, reportedly.

The new property has a massive carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m) along with three car parking spaces. The deal was officially registered on April 1, 2026. The details are as per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards.

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Who is Shreya Ghoshal?

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most noted singers of the country. She has five National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, two BFJA Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and ten Filmfare Awards South to her credit.

She began singing at the age of 4 and when she turned 16 was spotted by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mother after she won TV singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma.

In 2017, she became the first Indian singer to have her wax figure displayed in the Indian wing of Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi.

 

 

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Ritika Handoo

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