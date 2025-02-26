Shreya Ghoshal On ‘Chikni Chameli’: Feels Embarrassed When Young Girls Sing It, Calls For Thoughtful Lyrics

Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has opened up about her discomfort when young girls sing her more sensuous or raunchy songs, highlighting the need for more thoughtful lyricism in Bollywood music. Using the example of ‘Chikni Chameli’, she expressed concern over how deeply music and cinema influence society, especially children.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Concern Over Young Girls Singing Bold Lyrics

In a conversation with Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Shreya shared that she often feels awkward when little girls aged 5-6 years dance and sing along to songs like Chikni Chameli without truly grasping the meaning.

"There is a fine line between being sensuous, sexy, and being outright objectified. I have a handful of songs that could be borderline raunchy, like 'Chikni Chameli.' When I see young girls singing these songs, I feel very embarrassed. They don’t understand the lyrics, yet they enjoy performing them, and that makes me uncomfortable," she said.

A Call for More Thoughtfully Written Lyrics

Shreya emphasized that while celebrating sensuality in songs is not inherently wrong, it should be done gracefully and respectfully. She pointed out that if a female lyricist had penned such songs, they might have carried a more balanced and empowering perspective rather than veering towards objectification.

"It's important to set some standards in our society, especially in India, because music and films have a huge impact on people's lives. If such songs are written well, with dignity, they can still be fun and celebratory without feeling awkward or inappropriate."

The Long-Standing Debate on Item Songs

For years, Bollywood’s item songs have faced criticism for promoting objectification and stereotyping of women. Songs like Chikni Chameli, picturized on Katrina Kaif, portray bold female characters, but the lyrics often lean towards sexual innuendos, sparking debates on the kind of messaging these songs send.

Shreya’s remarks bring attention to a larger industry-wide issue, where catchy tunes and dance numbers sometimes overshadow the responsibility of creating content that aligns with ethical storytelling. As audiences become more aware, the demand for better-written, respectful, and empowering lyrics is growing stronger.