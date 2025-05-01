Shreya Ghoshal Opens Waves Summit 2025 With Heartfelt Bengali Tribute

The inaugural ceremony of the Waves Summit 2025 on May 1 began on a high note—both literally and culturally—as Shreya Ghoshal, one of India’s most beloved voices, took the stage in a moving tribute to her Bengali roots. Her performance wasn’t just an opening—it was a stirring moment that marked the start of what promises to be a landmark event in India’s cultural landscape.

Renowned for her versatility and emotional depth, Shreya captivated the audience with a soul-stirring Bengali song, setting a reflective and powerful tone for the summit.

Sharing the stage with legendary artists from across India’s diverse regional music scenes, Shreya’s presence became a unifying force. Her voice—timeless and transcendent—embodied the essence of the summit: celebrating unity in diversity through music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 today at the Jio World Convention Centre, calling it a historic moment for India's cultural and creative sectors.

The 4-day summit, themed ‘Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,’ aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation, reports ANI.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, were also present at the event.