Shreya Ghoshal Pays Soulful Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar At Kolkata LIVE Performance

New Delhi: At a recent live performance in Kolkata, music lovers witnessed a soul-stirring moment as the queen of melodies and soulful singer, Shreya Ghoshal, paid a heartfelt tribute to the eternal nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar.

During her performance, Shreya Ghoshal revived the classic magic of 'Aa Jaane Jaan,' originally sung by the legendary late Lata Mangeshkar. Her rendition was more than a cover — with melody and perfection blended beautifully.

Her soulful voice echoed Lataji’s timeless charm while reminding the world that the heart of music beats on through artists who carry the flame forward.

On April 12, Shreya wished the fans a 'Happy Hanuman Jayanti', sharing the link to her new devotional track titled 'Jai Hanuman'.