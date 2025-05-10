Shreya Ghoshal Postpones Mumbai Concert Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Mumbai: Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, singer Shreya Ghoshal has decided to postpone her Mumbai concert.

Shreya was supposed to perform in Maharashtra's capital on May 10. However, considering the ongoing situation in the nation, she put her gig on hold.

Taking to Instagram, Shreya wrote, "My dearest fans, With a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for 10th May 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country."

She added, "This concert means the world to me, and I was looking forward to sharing a powerful evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity with the nation during this time. I promise that this is not a cancellation, just a postponement."

A new date for the concert will be announced soon.

"We will reunite soon, stronger and more united than ever. A new date will be announced very soon, and all tickets purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled concert. Our exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow, will be reaching out to all ticket holders with further instructions and updates. Thank you to each and everyone for your understanding and support in advance. Until then, please stay safe and take care of one another," Shreya said.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads with each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.