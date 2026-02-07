Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting With Lata Mangeshkar on the legend’s death anniversary

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in 2022, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy in Indian music. On her death anniversary, singer Shreya Ghoshal paid a heartfelt tribute to the Nightingale of India on the singing reality show Indian Idol.

As Indian Idol continues its celebration of the golden era of Indian music, the special segment titled Yaadon Ki Playlist will feature an emotional homage to the late Lata Mangeshkar in an upcoming episode. Fondly remembered as the Nightingale of India, Lata ji’s timeless and soulful voice shaped generations of Indian cinema. Her immense contribution to music was recognised with the country’s highest honours, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The special episode will see Shreya Ghoshal delivering a moving tribute with a soulful rendition of the iconic song Yeh Sama Hai Pyaar Ka from Jab Jab Phool Khile. As Shreya lit the ceremonial lamp and sang the classic melody, she appeared visibly emotional, creating a deeply touching moment on stage.

Recalling her unforgettable first meeting with Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya shared a heartfelt memory. She said, “Dear Lata Didi, like every singer, I too consider you my idol. Once, while I was recording at a studio, Lata Didi arrived there as well. I became so nervous that I could not focus on my work. The recordist told me to postpone the recording and go meet her. I ran to her wanting to say so many things, but before I could speak, she said, ‘Shreya, I have heard your songs. You sing very well.’ That first meeting was not just a meeting for me, it was a darshan of Lata Didi.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also remembered the legendary singer by sharing an old clip of himself with her on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Remembering iconic Bharat Ratna Lata Didi on her Punyatithi. Her ethereal songs, melodious voice, and unrivalled spirit will remain etched in my heart forever. I miss her deeply, but I am comforted by the thought that her divine soul is immortal.”

Indian Idol airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.