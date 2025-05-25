Shreya Ghoshal’s Mumbai Concert Turns Into An Emotional Salute To The Indian Forces - WATCH

New Delhi: During the Mumbai leg of her All Hearts Tour, singer Shreya Ghoshal left the audience visibly emotional with a heartfelt tribute to India’s armed forces.

Just as she began singing Maa Tujhe Salaam, Shreya paused and addressed the packed crowd with a message straight from the heart. “Every second that we are standing here, we are not even having a single worry in our mind because there is somebody protecting us at the border,” she said. “Any place you ever see an army man, navy or air force officer, we should touch their feet. This song is my way of touching their feet — a Charan Sparsh.”

Her tribute came against the backdrop of recent courageous acts by the Indian military, including Operation Sindoor and a brave response to a recent cross-border threat.

She went on to urge everyone—fans, bands, and fellow artists—to come together in unity. “I would like that all our bands also be united in this. If everyone sings this together, then I think it will be a very beautiful feeling. I feel this is how we should remember this moment,” she said.

Watch The Video Here:

The concert turned into a patriotic celebration as the crowd rose to sing Maa Tujhe Salaam with Shreya. In that moment, the concert became more than just a show—it was a collective tribute to the heroes who guard the nation.

Shreya’s emotional performance served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our soldiers—and the importance of remembering them not just in times of conflict, but alway