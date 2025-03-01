Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2865758https://zeenews.india.com/people/shreya-ghoshals-x-account-gets-hacked-singer-warns-fans-2865758.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHREYA GHOSHAL

Shreya Ghoshal's X Account Gets Hacked; Singer Warns Fans

Shreya Ghoshal reveals her X account has been hacked since February 13th, urging fans not to click on any suspicious links or trust messages from the account as she struggles to regain control.

|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2025, 01:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shreya Ghoshal's X Account Gets Hacked; Singer Warns Fans (Image: @shreyaghoshal/Instagram)

Mumbai: Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has warned her fans about her X account being hacked since February 13th.

On Saturday, the singer took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that despite her efforts, she has been unable to regain control of the account.

Sharing a photo, Shreya wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in any more. Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently made headlines for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to combat obesity. Ghoshal posted her video wherein she said, “Our Honorable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally. It starts with getting our health in order. Let’s pledge to eat right, reduce oil consumption, cut down on sugar, eat nutritious food, consume seasonal food, and provide young children with more nutritious food. This is the greatest wealth we can have in our lives. So, let’s make small changes at home and create a big impact in our country.”

She captioned the post, "Truly honored to be a part of the #antiobesity #fightobesity campaign promoting wellness and a balanced lifestyle, led by our honorable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji... Let’s step up and work towards a fitter India, for it’s the real wealth we can leave for future generations.”

On February 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi nominated actors Mohanlal, R Madhavan, Nirahua, and singer Shreya Ghoshal from the film industry to join him in his fight against obesity.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK