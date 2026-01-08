Advertisement
SHREYAS TALPADE

Shreyas Talpade To Enter Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6? Actor REACTS

Shreyas Talpade In Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Shreyas Talpade has appeared in several critically and commercially successful films.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Shreyas Talpade To Enter Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6? Actor REACTSPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After Bigg Boss season 19, it is now time for its Marathi counterpart to roll out in a grand way. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is all set to start on January 11, 2026, and actor Riteish Deshmukh is returning as the host this time. Amid buzz around tentative list of contestants on the show, Bollywood star Shreyas Talpade's name started floating on social media as a likely participant this season. 

Shreyas Talpade In Bigg Boss Marathi 6?

Shreyas Talpade in an interview with Zoom/Telly Talk India, called it a rumour and denied entering the show. He dismissed the report as false. He said, "It’s a rarity these days. These are false rumours. Kindly ignore. Unfortunately, actors are the softest of targets & some people will do anything to gain traction."

Last season of the show was won by Suraj Chavhan and singer Abhijeet Sawant secured the runner-up position.

About Shreyas Talpade's Filmography

Shreyas Talpade has appeared in several critically and commercially successful films. He has featured in movies including Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2 and Golmaal Again. He also dubbed for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and it's sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).

His act in coming-of-age sports drama film Iqbal (2005), directed and co-written by Nagesh Kukunoor won him accolades. The movie went on to receive the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues that year. Shreyas played a deaf and mute boy, who aspires to become a cricketer and play for the Indian team.

