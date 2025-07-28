Shriya Pilgaonkar Opens Up About Her Fiery Tranformation As Rukmini In Mandala Murders: 'Unlike Anyone...'

New Delhi: Shriya Pilgaonkar is currently making headlines for her stunning character look in the latest web series Mandala Murders. This striking visual transformation is already receiving widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. In Netflix’s latest release, she appears in an extended cameo as Rukmini, the enigmatic leader of a mysterious cult.

Shriya Pilgaonkar On Her Fiery Tranformation

Talking about the intricacies of her character Rukmini's fiery appearance, Shriya shared, 'I love exploring different looks for the characters I play, and Rukmini in Mandala Murders is truly unlike anyone I’ve portrayed before - both in how she looks and who she is. She's beguiling, magnetic, and full of fire.

sharing more insight about bringing Rukmini to life, Pilgaonkar further shared, 'To bring out her mystical, almost otherworldly energy, we went for a very maximalist approach with the styling—rich fabrics, bold jewellery, deep maroons and antique gold.'

Rukmini exudes a goddess-like aura, with soft rose details adding grace to her otherwise intense and intimidating presence. Her look, from ornate headpieces to ceremonial drapes, was carefully crafted to reflect this striking duality.

Shriya believes Rukmini is one of her most visually striking roles and is grateful for the love it's receiving. She credits the show's creator, Gopi Sir, and the talented styling and hair-makeup team for bringing this unforgettable look to life.

This also marks Pilgaonkar's second collaboration with Yash Raj Films (YRF), as she made her Bollywood debut with their production 'Fan' in 2016 whch also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

About Mandala Murders

Directed Manan Rawat this mythological crime-thriller set in 1950s against the backdrop of an eerie town called Charandaspur follows detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) attempting to resolve a series of ritualistic killings linked to a centuries-old secret society The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor, Aaditi Pohankar, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary in crucial roles.

FAQs

When And Where To Stream Mandala Murders?

Mandala Murders is now streaming on Netflix on July 25.

Do Mandala Murders Has A Part 2 ?

Yes, Mandala Murders will resume for another part details are yet to be confirmed.