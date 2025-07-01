Advertisement
SHRIYA PILGAONKAR

Shriya Pilgaonkar Reunites With YRF For Netflix Thriller 'Mandala Murders!'

This collaboration follows closely after her recent critically acclaimed show, 'Chhal Kapat: The Deception.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is making headlines once again, as she is set to collaborate with Yash Raj Films (YRF) for an exciting new Netflix show titled 'Mandala Murders Mol Chukana Padega.' This marks a significant reunion for Pilgaonkar and YRF, as she made her Bollywood debut with their production 'Fan' in 2016, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Mandala Murders On Netflix

While details about her role in Mandala Murders are still under wraps, reports suggest she will be seen in a "never-seen-before avatar," adding an intriguing layer to the gripping thriller series. The show, which also features Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta, promises intense action and intricate storytelling as detectives uncover murders connected to a hidden society. This return to the YRF banner for a Netflix venture highlights Shriya's evolving journey and her growing prominence in the OTT space.

Speaking about her reunion with the production house that launched her Bollywood journey, Shriya expressed, "Absolutely thrilled to reunite with YRF after they launched me in  Fan. Collaborating with the incredible team of Mandala Murders has been such an exciting journey. This character is unlike anything I’ve portrayed before — a completely different avatar — and I’m truly grateful to Adi Sir and Gopi Sir for trusting me with this role."

This collaboration follows closely after her recent critically acclaimed show, 'Chhal Kapat: The Deception.' In this series, Shriya Pilgaonkar took on the challenging role of SP Devika Rathore, a sharp and intuitive police officer investigating an intense crime. The actress got a lot of praise and accolades from her admirers for her performance. Now, Fans and critics alike eagerly await her performance in 'Mandala Murders', anticipating yet another memorable portrayal from the talented actress.

