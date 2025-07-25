Shruti Haasan Pens Heartfelt Tribute As Father Kamal Haasan Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi: Shruti Haasan is celebrating her father, Kamal Haasan's parliament debut as the actor-politician took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti dedicated a heartfelt post to the veteran superstar.

"My dearest appa, Today marks the journey of your steps into a brave new world. Watching you take your oath in the Rajya Sabha with your signature voice echoing through the chambers with strength and gravitas was a moment forever etched in my mind," she wrote in the post.

Shruti continued her post by sharing sweet wishes for her "dearest appa," and added, "As always, I wish for you to be happy and achieve all you hope to achieve. Love always always always."

The 'Gabbar Is Back' star shared a string of posts from the day, as she accompanied Haasan for the oath ceremony on Friday.

Kamal Haasan also took to his X handle and shared a lengthy post to mark a new journey.

"I carry the invisible, enduring presence of my father, a freedom fighter who taught me that liberty must be lived, not merely won. In my veins flows not just his blood, but his values - forged in the crucible of our struggle for independence, tempered by the dreams of Gandhiji, the intellect of Ambedkar, and the conviction of Periyar," a part of his post read.

The 69-year-old veteran actor took oath in Tamil as MP in the Upper House of Parliament as fellow MPs gave a resounding applause.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika got married in 1988, but got divorced in 2004. The former couple are parents to Shruti and Akshara Haasan.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie,' also starring Rajinikanth. The cast also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra.

'Coolie' will release on August 14, 2025, set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2.'

For Kamal Haasan, the actor was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life.' He next has the action choreographer duo, Anbariv's 'KH237,' in the pipeline.