/Shruti Haasan seeks blessings at Varahi Amman temple in Chennai, shares spiritual moments with family - Watch

New Delhi: Shruti Haasan recently offered prayers at the The Arulmigu Varahi Valli Amman Aalayam near the Saidapet Court and Little Mount in Chennai. The temple is widely known as the shrine of "Vazhakku Varahi," the Goddess of Justice who helps devotees resolve legal disputes. As per beliefs, devotees visit this temple to seek relief from prolonged legal battles, court delays, hidden enemies, and unfair treatment. The shrine experiences heavy footfall during Panchami Tithi and special occasions like Ashada Navaratri.
For the spiritual journey, Shruti donned a gorgeous olive green khadi cotton saree. She kept her look minimal yet radiant with half-up hair, golden jhumkas, and a black bindi. She completed her look with mauve lip colour and rosy blush. Have a look at the video here:
Shruti Haasan also shared a mirror selfie showing her OOTD and an image with her family members. The group smiled as they posed for pictures. Check here:
As per reports, Shruti has also shared details about a life-changing spiritual transformation following her visit to a Varahi Amman temple, a local shrine recommended by a friend during a period when the actress was feeling deeply unsettled. She described an instant, overwhelming sense of peace upon connecting with the goddess, stating that the divine energy chose her and completely removed a lifelong undercurrent of fear and anxiety.
Varahi Amman Temple is a sacred Hindu shrine dedicated to Goddess Varahi, a fierce and protective manifestation of Goddess Shakti and the boar avatar energy of Lord Vishnu.
This personal spiritual awakening marks a distinct path from her upbringing by her father, Kamal Haasan, a well-known rationalist and atheist. Additionally, Shruti has continued to embrace her faith by hosting traditional Griha Pravesh and Satyanarayan pujas to bring positive energy and blessings into her brand-new home in Chennai.
On the work front, Shruti made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film ‘Luck’. She was later seen in Hindi films like ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’, ‘Ramayya Vasthavayya’ and ‘Gabbar is Back’.
In South Indian cinema, she has worked in various hits such as ‘Gabbar Singh’, ‘Yevadu’, ‘Krack’, and most recently in ‘Waltair Veerayya’. She will also be seen in the Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar Pt.1’
For her singing she has received much praise, garnering various awards and nominations. She has also sung songs in Hindi films such as ‘Aazma’ for ‘Luck’ and ‘Alvida’ for ‘D-Day’.
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