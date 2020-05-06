Shweta Bachchan Nanda hosts DIY graduation ceremony for daughter Navya Naveli at home, see lovely pics

New Delhi: Shweta Bachchan Nanda has given us a sneak peek of how she celebrated an important day in daughter Navya Naveli’s life. Navya finished college today. She graduated from Fordham University in New York, but since the graduation ceremony has been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shweta decided to make the day the special for Navya, details of which Shweta revealed in her post.

Shweta hosted a DIY graduation ceremony for Navya in their garden to celebrate the milestone. She made a graduation cap from a black chart paper and stitched the gown too. Shweta, meanwhile, donned Navya’s college sweatshirt to cheer for her.

“Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer (I’m not crying, you’re crying).

Check out the pictures below:

Shweta is married to industrialist Nikhil Nanda. The couple are parents to Navya and son Agastya.

Shweta shuttles between Delhi and Mumbai. She and Navya are currently staying in Mumbai with the Bachchans. The mother-daughter duo often make an appearance in Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram posts dedicated to daughter and granddaughters.