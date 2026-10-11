/Shweta Bachchan reveals how Aishwarya Rai’s entry reshuffled roles in the Bachchan family

Mumbai: Shweta Bachchan Nanda once opened up about how the entry of Aishwarya Rai changed the dynamics in the Bachchan family. She said that whenever there is a new addition in the family, the rules do end up getting reshuffled. As Shweta took on the famous 'Koffee With Karan' couch with her brother, Abhishek Bachchan, the host and filmmaker, Karan Johar asked the 'Dhoom actor, "When you married Aishwarya, it was like another superstar in the house. Now, how have you managed to strike a balance between emotion, pragmatism, and family with another star in the house? There must have been a lot of shifting that had to happen within the family structure when that happened".