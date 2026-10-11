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  • /Shweta Bachchan reveals how Aishwarya Rai’s entry reshuffled roles in the Bachchan family

Shweta Bachchan reveals how Aishwarya Rai’s entry reshuffled roles in the Bachchan family

On Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda opened up about how Aishwarya Rai’s marriage to Abhishek Bachchan changed family dynamics. Read on.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Shweta Bachchan reveals how Aishwarya Rai’s entry reshuffled roles in the Bachchan family

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Shweta Bachchan reveals how Aishwarya Rai’s entry reshuffled roles in the Bachchan family
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