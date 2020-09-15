हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput with Rajkummar Rao in happy times

"What a heartwarming smile," Shweta Singh Kirti wrote.

Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput with Rajkummar Rao in happy times

Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video of the late Bollywood actor on Tuesday,

Shweta took to Instagram, where she posted a video of Sushant along with actor Rajkummar Rao. The late actor is seen laughing childishly smiling while Rajkummar talks into a mic.

"What A Heartwarming Smile," Shweta wrote in the caption.

The video seems to be from the actor's "Kai Po Che!" days.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What A Heartwarming Smile

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Recently, Shweta shared that more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe as part of the #Plants4SSR campaign. She posted a video of people planting saplings.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputShweta Singh KirtiRajkummar RaoKai Po Che!
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput deeply etched in collective consciousness of people forever: Shekhar Suman
  • 49,30,236Confirmed
  • 80,776Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M40S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Bollywood divided over drugs-related controversies?