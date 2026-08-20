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  • /Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach at home after cold drink delivery, tags Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Munde

Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach at home after cold drink delivery, tags Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Munde

Shweta Tiwari has raised concerns over hygiene after allegedly finding a cockroach in her home following a cold drink delivery, prompting her to tag Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari finds cockroach at home after cold drink delivery, tags Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Munde
Image Credit: Shweta Tiwari, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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