Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari reveals her 'abs are defined for 2 days, bloated for the next four'

Shweta Tiwari got candid about her fitness and spoke about how lights, camera angles and poses influence the way she looks in photos.

Shweta Tiwari reveals her &#039;abs are defined for 2 days, bloated for the next four&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television sensation Shweta Tiwari who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has revealed the truth behind her washboard abs. She also spoke about how she manages to maintain her amazing fitness levels and gave an important tip to those who idolise celebrities for their fitness.

Speaking about her impressive fitness and abs, she told Hindustan Times, "It is lovely to hear compliments! But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four."

 

She added, "Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results."

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she sizzled on the small screens as Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

 

The Balaji Telefilms production remained the most loved daily soaps back in early 2000 and one of the most successful shows by Ekta Kapoor. The show had its reprised version 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' with a fresh cast and was widely appreciated.

 

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. 

