New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary recently opened up on his strained relationship with daughter Palak Tiwari and how he has no say in latter's personal life. On Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, Raja was asked if he’s proud of his daughter working with Salman Khan and her professional choices.
Reflecting on his relationship and divorce, Raja admitted he was not mature enough at the time to deal with the situation. “Her (Shweta's mom) mother would tell her, ‘You don't need him. You have made everything on your own. She believed I was wasting her money to buy cars and other expensive things,” he said. The actor later admitted he hid the bigger expenses from Shweta, saying it wasn't the right thing to do.
“I was the unpaid househelp, and an unpaid driver. We were just fighting, not understanding each other. I was trying to prove my point of view and she was just trying to prove hers, but no one's point was proved. It was just a broken family,” he added.
“I don’t know (if I’m proud). I have no idea where is she, what is she eating, what is she doing, where is she living, whom she’s living with, what is she working with. I don’t want to know even, unless she comes and tells me, ‘Dad, this is happening’. I’m there for her 24/7, if I’m needed. But, I’m not needed in her life at all,” said Chaudhary.
Raja was also asked to comment on Palak's dating rumours with Ibrahim. He said, "How does it even matter if they’re together or not? I don’t feel anything. She’s not living in isolation in some jungle for it to be a big deal. It matters to a father if the daughter has maintained a relationship. Ask her mother how she feels about it. Why should I care? I am just a biological father, that’s what I was told. I have nothing to do with her, I was told. What do you want me to feel?"
Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari got married in 1998 and welcomed their daughter, Palak Tiwari, in 2000. However, in 2007, Shweta filed for divorce citing issues such as alcoholism and accusing him of domestic violence. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.
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