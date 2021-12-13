Siddhant Chaturvedi dances for Katrina and Vicky, says ‘Purey india ka shaadi ka mood bana diya’

New Delhi: Best wishes and congratulatory notes have been pouring for actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after they tied the knot in a private yet lavish wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort, Bawara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. The latest to wish the newlyweds is the ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who performed a special dance number on ‘Sasuraal Gendha Phool’ for VicKat. Siddhant also said, “Purey india ka shaadi ka mood bana diya” (You both made the wedding mood of India) in his greetings.

Check out the video uploaded by Siddhant on Instagram.

In the video, the ‘Bunty Aur Bubli 2’ actor can be seen wearing black aviator shades and a black chequered shirt. He performs a robotic dance number on ‘Sasuraal Gendha Phool’.

Siddhant captioned his video, “@katrinakaif ye Sasural genda phool Mubaarak ho (Congratulations)! @vickykaushal09 Paaji Ek baraati missing tha, par kami Kataii mehsoos honey nahi dengey (Brother one person was missing from the wedding but I will not let you feel the gap)! Congratulations to you both! Purey India ka shaadi ka mood bana diya aap dono ne, nazar na lagey (You both made the wedding mood of India)."

Earlier, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared their wedding photos on their respective Instagram handles with identical messages. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they captioned their post.

The two had later also shared photos from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies.

Check them out:

Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Phona Bhoot’ along with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.