Siddhant Chaturvedi is the reason behind Ishaan Khatter's breakup? Read on

New Delhi: The show 'Koffee with Karan' has been entertaining people for close to two decades now, and the new season is no different. Season 7 has been full of fun banter, gossip, goof-ups, and revealations.

The show's latest episode, whose promo was released recently, will see actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khatter on the Koffee couch.

At one point in the episode, the host of the show, Karan Johar, asks Ishaan what his current relationship status is, to which the actor replies, "It does not matter who broke up with whom but I am currently single."

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to his response and added, "Mere saath ghumte ghumte ye bhi single ho gaya!".

From the looks of the promo, it seems all three actors had a lot of fun on the show. 'Koffee with Karan' season 7 can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

On the work front, all three actors will be next seen together in the horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. The film, which has been written by Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran, has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is slated for release on the 4th of November.