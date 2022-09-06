NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF

Siddhant Chaturvedi is the reason behind Ishaan Khatter's breakup? Read on

On the work front, all three actors katrina kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be next seen together in the horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter came on the show 'Koffee with Karan'
  • In the show siddhant revealed the reason why Ishaan Khatter is single now
  • The show is available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Trending Photos

Siddhant Chaturvedi is the reason behind Ishaan Khatter's breakup? Read on

New Delhi: The show 'Koffee with Karan' has been entertaining people for close to two decades now, and the new season is no different. Season 7 has been full of fun banter, gossip, goof-ups, and revealations.

The show's latest episode, whose promo was released recently, will see actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khatter on the Koffee couch.

At one point in the episode, the host of the show, Karan Johar, asks Ishaan what his current relationship status is, to which the actor replies, "It does not matter who broke up with whom but I am currently single."

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to his response and added, "Mere saath ghumte ghumte ye bhi single ho gaya!".

From the looks of the promo, it seems all three actors had a lot of fun on the show. 'Koffee with Karan' season 7 can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

On the work front, all three actors will be next seen together in the horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. The film, which has been written by Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran, has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is slated for release on the 4th of November.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints