Siddhant Chaturvedi Meets WWE Star Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominik Mysterio And Liv Morgan

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi, the versatile actor known for his varied film roles and passion for WWE, was seen attending an exclusive Netflix India gala dinner in Mumbai last night. The star-studded event brought together WWE sensations Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, alongside Bollywood actor Rana Daggubati, for an unforgettable evening.

Sharing glimpses of the night on Instagram in collaboration with Netflix India, Siddhant posted a series of fun and candid photos featuring himself in lighthearted moments with Dominik, Liv, and Rana, as well as posing with the iconic WWE Championship belt. A lifelong WWE fan, Siddhant’s excitement was evident, especially when he met Dominik Mysterio, the son of legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio. For the actor, this meeting felt like a dream come true, having long admired Rey Mysterio.

This exclusive event comes as part of Netflix India's recent acquisition of WWE's streaming rights in India, effective from April 1, 2025. To celebrate this milestone, WWE superstars were flown to India for a series of promotional activities, with Siddhant being a perfect fit for the special invite due to his love for the sport.

The post quickly garnered attention, with WWE India commenting, "Boht Hard!" along with a fire emoji. Netflix India playfully responded, "Aag hi aag hogi bantai." Siddhant joined the fun by commenting, "Heavy Duty!"

For fans of WWE, Dominik Mysterio has made history by winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles alongside his father, Rey Mysterio, becoming the first-ever father-son duo to hold the championship. Liv Morgan, a prominent member of the Judgment Day stable, is currently reigning as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and is a two-time Women’s World Champion.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to star in Dhadak 2 and Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling, along with several unannounced projects.