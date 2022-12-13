Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his experience of recording FIFA World Cup anthem with Lil Baby

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi seems to have finally gotten the big ticket to go global with him now being all set to represent India in a new FIFA World Cup anthem which he has recently shot in Qatar.

This Indian actor will be seen next to American rapper Lil Baby in the video. Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the big-time football fans and has never shied away from expressing his love for the game. Now when he got to shoot for the video at places he had never imagined, he got really exhilarated.

Talking about the same to a leading daily, he says “We filmed the video at the stadium in Qatar, on the field, where footballers play matches. It was quite surreal as I walked through the tunnel, just like they do. I can't get over the fact that I shot on the same pitch where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi played and the same dressing room where they chilled during the matches. I am just going bonkers!”.

Talking about the anthem, the star says “I feel this one’s going to be the most catchy anthem of the season. It is about the journey; it’s about taking control and winning. It’s also about hustling and coming from nowhere and making it big! The anthem seems to be totally aligned with my journey (in Bollywood). It features young artistes from all around the world. In the video, you will see me rapping and vibing with Lil Baby.”

The actor is also excited about working with Director X who has worked with international artists like Justin Beiber, Kanye West, and Drake amongst many others. Now that Siddhant is stationed in Qatar for some time, he did not miss watching a single match. While the actor has enjoyed a very successful 2022, coming along with Lil baby is a milestone for him and his fans.

We got to see a very attractive and masculine side to him in Gehraiyaan, his cool and sassy side was seen in Phone Bhoot. And now with him doing the anthem for FIFA, it adds to his credit. This year has been very fruitful for the star with his films enjoying a very successful run to all headlines leading with his names, it's been a treat for him and his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action and in 'Kho Gye Hum Kahan.'