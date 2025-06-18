New Delhi: Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi traded film sets for his home kitchen this week – and all for a dish close to his heart and heritage. The reason? A delicious "Litti Chokha party" hosted by none other Siddhant and his mom Meenal Chaturvedi.

Known for his love of food (especially when it's made with a mother's love), Siddhant couldn't resist capturing the magic as his mom cooked up his favorite Bihari comfort food. In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, Siddhant donned the role of a food vlogger, giving fans a peek into his home and a front-row seat to the culinary action.

"Aaj hogi Litti Chokha / Futehari Party," Siddhant captioned the video, and honestly, we wish we had an invite.

Take A Look At The Post:

The clip opens with Siddhant's mom expertly preparing litti — those iconic baked wheat balls stuffed with a spicy gram flour mix — and offering her son a little preview bite before they’re fully cooked. Then come the roasted tomatoes sizzling on the flame, the mashed veggies coming together for the chokha, and of course, the finishing touch: a platter served with tangy tomato chutney, fresh green chutney, and a generous drizzle of mustard oil.

From mom’s kitchen to your screen, this video wasn't just about food — it was about tradition, love, and a star’s delicious slice of home. Here's hoping this is just the first episode of Siddhant’s foodie adventures!

Siddhant Chaturvedi Makes His Korean Debut

Earlier, Siddhant Chaturvedi made headlines with his Korean entertainment debut alongside K-drama star Chae Soo-bin in a new ad for Crocs Japan — a blend of rainy-day romance and fever dream. Their chemistry in the ad sparked curiosity among fans about the actor's Korean debut.

The Crocs Japan ad follows Soo-bin walking down a rain-soaked street when Siddhant’s car whizzes past, splashing her with muddy water. He pulls over just ahead with a flat tire. She approaches him, offers an umbrella, and the two share a flirty walk that ends with her splashing his shoes in return.