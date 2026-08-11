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  • /Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ co-stars his ‘band of brothers’: ‘Jinhe zindagi bhar dost banne ka mauka milta hai’

Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ co-stars his ‘band of brothers’: ‘Jinhe zindagi bhar dost banne ka mauka milta hai’

Actor Siddharth celebrated his bond with the cast of Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, calling them his “band of brothers” and cherishing the friendships formed during the project.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ co-stars his ‘band of brothers’: ‘Jinhe zindagi bhar dost banne ka mauka milta hai’
Image Credit: Siddharth, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ co-stars his ‘band of brothers’: ‘Jinhe zindagi bhar dost banne ka mauka milta hai’
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