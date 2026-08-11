/Siddharth calls ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ co-stars his ‘band of brothers’: ‘Jinhe zindagi bhar dost banne ka mauka milta hai’

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth celebrated his bond with the boys of “Operation Safed Sagar” describing them as his “band of brothers” and expressing gratitude for the lifelong friendships forged through the experience.
Siddharth shared a string of pictures of his “band of boys” from Operation Safed Sagar, including names such as Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Arnav Bhasin and Jimmy Sheirgill.
For the caption, Siddharth wrote: “17 Squadron GOLDEN ARROWS. Operation Safed Sagar. My Band of Brothers It has been one of my great joys of being an actor to be a part of this incredible gang of Arrows, friends, talents.”
Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War also stars Dia Mirza, Harssh A. Singh, Adil Hussain, Pawan Chopra and others. The series is based on Operation Safed Sagar, a mission by Indian Air Force during the Kargil War.
Operation Safed Sagar was the code name assigned to the combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control.
It was the first large scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Talking about Siddharth, he was last seen on the big screen in 3BHK, a coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Sri Ganesh. Based on the short story 3BHK Veedu by Aravindh Sachidanandam, the film also starR. Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra, with Yogi Babu, Subbu Panchu, Vivek Prasanna and Thalaivasal Vijay in supporting roles.
It follows the prolonged struggles of a family to purchase a three-bedroom house while dealing with their personal problems
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