Siddharth P Malhotra calls Akshaye Khanna ‘exceptional’, says he deserves more films

Mumbai: Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra has praised actor Akshaye Khanna for his exceptional talent and strong screen presence. In an exclusive interview with IANS, he described Khanna as immensely gifted, noting that he brings remarkable depth to every role he portrays. Malhotra also expressed hope that the ‘Hungama’ actor receives more film offers, saying his talent truly deserves to be seen more often on screen.
When asked about Akshaye Khanna being described as one of Bollywood’s most underrated actors, Siddharth said he has always considered him an exceptional talent. “For me, Akshaye Khanna has always been an exceptional actor. I have admired his work for many years. I genuinely hope he gets more films because he deserves them. He is immensely talented and brings tremendous depth to every role he plays.”
After staying away from the spotlight for a few years, he made a strong comeback by taking on intense and negative roles. Akshaye Khanna revived his career with powerful performances in “Chhaava,” where he portrayed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, and in the spy thriller “Dhurandhar.”
In the Ranveer Singh starrer, Akshaye portrayed Rehman Dakait, also known as Rehman Baloch, a powerful and feared gangster from Karachi who also harbors political ambitions. He leads the Lyari-based Baloch gang and serves as the main antagonist in the film.
Up next, Akshaye Khanna is preparing for the release of his film “Ikka,” directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The action thriller stars Sunny Deol as a respected and principled lawyer, while Khanna plays a man accused of murder, someone whose past was deeply impacted by Deol’s character. The film sets the stage for a tense courtroom clash between Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna.
“Ikka” also reunites the two actors on screen after a long gap, following their 1999 war drama “Border.” Produced by Alchemy Films, the film also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in key roles. “Ikka” is scheduled to premiere on July 10 on Netflix.
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