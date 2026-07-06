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Siddharth P Malhotra calls Akshaye Khanna ‘exceptional’, says he deserves more films

Ahead of the release of Ikka, director Siddharth P Malhotra has showered praise on Akshaye Khanna, calling him one of the industry's most gifted actors. The filmmaker also expressed hope that the actor gets more opportunities worthy of his immense talent.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Siddharth P Malhotra calls Akshaye Khanna ‘exceptional’, says he deserves more films
Image Credit: Instagram

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