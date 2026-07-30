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  • /Siddharth says Operation Safed Sagar is more than a war story: 'It's about the human side of our Air Force heroes'

Siddharth says Operation Safed Sagar is more than a war story: 'It's about the human side of our Air Force heroes'

Siddharth has described Operation Safed Sagar as a deeply human story that explores the emotions, relationships and resilience of Indian Air Force pilots during the 1999 Kargil War. The actor also revealed that the series recreates MiG-21 cockpit sequences using cutting-edge filmmaking technology.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Siddharth says Operation Safed Sagar is more than a war story: 'It's about the human side of our Air Force heroes'
Image Credit: Siddharth, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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