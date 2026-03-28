Sidhant Gupta gears up for ‘Teen Kauwe’ after powerful performances in Jubilee and Black Warrant

New Delhi: Sidhant Gupta, known for portraying fan-favourite roles, is set to return with a new project.

The actor has quietly built one of the most impressive filmographies, and with each project, he continues to raise the bar for himself.

From the brooding and ambitious Jay Khanna in the critically acclaimed Jubilee, to the chilling portrayal of serial killer Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant, and embodying the gravitas of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight, Sidhant has demonstrated an extraordinary range that few actors of his generation possess.

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Each role has demanded a completely different energy, physicality, and emotional register and he has delivered every single time. Not only has he succeeded in these roles, but with each performance, audiences have been left convinced that his best work is yet to come.

About Teen Kauwe

Now, Sidhant is set to venture into entirely new territory with Prime Video’s spy thriller Teen Kauwe. The series follows an ex-secret agent, believed to be a mole and presumed dead for seven years who must return to uncover the traitor who framed him, even as his own agency attempts to eliminate him.

Alongside a stellar cast including Ronit Roy, Bobby Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pavail Gulati, and Isha Talwar, Sidhant takes centre stage in a role that demands both physical intensity and emotional complexity.

The first look from Teen Kauwe has already generated significant buzz, with Sidhant appearing sharp, distinct, and completely transformed once again. Created by Abbas Tyrewala and directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series promises action-heavy sequences something audiences haven’t seen Sidhant perform before—along with a tense, layered narrative that plays to his strengths.

For an actor who has made disappearing into characters his trademark, Teen Kauwe represents yet another opportunity for Sidhant Gupta to prove that his evolution as a performer knows no bounds.