Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Welcome Baby Girl, Fans Crash Social Media With Messages!

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most adorable couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now proud parents to a baby girl. The good news has not been officially shared by the duo yet, however social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Turn Parents

According to Hindustan Times report, the baby was born via normal delivery at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai - both mother and baby are doing fine. Neither Sid or Kiara has put any post or released a statement as of now.

In February this year, Kiara and Sidharth announced that they are expecting their first child together. Dropping a joint post, they shared a picture of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock. The power couple captioned the post, “The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon”.

Popular pap Viral Bhayani shared the post on Instagram where fans expressed excitement

Sidharth-Kiara's Love Story

Both Sidharth and Kiara reportedly met at a party and from there their romance kicked-off. Later, they were seen in Shershaah which not only became a success professionally but also proved lucky for them personally. They got married on February 7, 2023, in a big fat dreamy Punjabi wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

On Work Front

New mama Kiara broke a few stereotypes during her pregnancy. She flaunted her glow and bump at the Met Gala 2025. Draped in a custom couture creation by renowned Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, Kiara’s look celebrated both her cultural roots and her personal evolution. Her ensemble, titled Bravehearts, was more than fashion—it was a tribute to femininity, lineage, and transformation. Two symbolic forms—Mother Heart and Baby Heart—were linked by a chain umbilical cord, visually narrating the bond of motherhood.

She will next be seen in action thriller War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film is slated to releases on August 14, 2025.