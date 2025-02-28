Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Announce Pregnancy, Tease Adorable 'Pic'

New Delhi: Sidharth-Kiara Pregnancy Announcement - Bollywood's star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to become parents. Joining the league of new parents in tinselville, this beautiful duo shared the news on social media, giving fans and well-wishers the 'good news' they wanted to hear.

SIDHARTH-KIARA PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted in the caption: 'The greatest gift of our lives Coming soon'. Along with the announcement post, they tagged and adorable picture of the baby booties.

Soon their industry friends took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. Sharvari wrote: “Congratulations.” Actor Ishaan Khatter said: “Congratulations guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey.

Actress Huma Qureshi simply congratulated the couple. Actress Neha Dhupia called it the “best news ever” as she congratulated the couple.

Sophie Choudry said: “Huge congratulations you guys and god bless. Filmmaker and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea congratulated the two.

KIARA -SIDHARTH LOVE STORY

The couple met on the sets of biopic 'Shershaah', based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in the Kargil War. The two maintained their silence on dating rumours. In 2023, they married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in 'Param Sundari' with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on 'Dasvi'.

Kiara was last seen in 'Game Changer' starring Ram Charan. She will next be seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', a period gangster film, starring Yash. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. She also has “War 2” with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Congratulations to the couple!