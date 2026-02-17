Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra no more, actor rushes to Delhi for last rites

Sidharth Malhotra's father passes away: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away four days ago. The Bollywood star, along with his wife Kiara Advani, rushed to Delhi to attend the last rites and support the family during this difficult time.

Family Last Rites Completed

A source close to the family told Hindustan Times that Sunil Malhotra’s last rites have been completed. However, Sidharth and Kiara are staying in Delhi to spend time with relatives and cope with the loss.

Deep Bond Between Father and Son

The actor shared a close bond with his father. He has often spoken about his admiration for Sunil, once calling him his “favourite hero” and a constant source of inspiration. Sidharth has chosen to grieve privately, keeping the personal loss away from the public eye.

Sunil Malhotra: A Guiding Influence

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, played a significant role in shaping Sidharth’s upbringing and career. The actor frequently credited his parents for keeping him grounded despite fame. Sidharth himself became a father last year, and his connection with his own dad made the loss especially poignant.

On Father’s Day last year, Sidharth had shared a heartfelt note:

"Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You have been my favourite hero since childhood and will always be! From admiring your style, fitness, to your sense of humour, you truly are the best I know! - Your Biggest Fan."

In March 2025, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra spoke candidly about a period in his life when he felt ashamed for not fully appreciating his mother, Rimma Malhotra, while dealing with his father Sunil Malhotra’s health issues.

Caring for a Sick Father

Sidharth revealed that his father had been unwell for some time and had recently been harsh with his mother over medication management. Speaking to Lilly Singh, he said,

"My father’s not been healthy for a while, and me being scared or angry at times, I tend to be a little more harsh on my mother because she’s the one taking care of the meds. My father’s not keeping well to do that, and within that I realised… she suddenly… we got up one morning just having coffee and tea in Delhi, and she started speaking about 20 years back… what she had to deal with when we were much younger or when I wasn’t there or when I was trying to make my own life."

Realisation and Regret

The actor reflected on how his mother had silently borne much of the responsibility without letting the family feel the burden. He added,

"She would hide that information from us about what my father was going through, and I felt slightly ashamed that I didn’t really give her credit for the years supporting my father’s health. During that period, my mother had made so many sacrifices that I wasn’t aware of, and I had to deal with her with far more sensitivity and love, and yeah, hopefully now I make up for it."