Sidharth Malhotra Says Fatherhood Changed His Life: Calls Daughter ‘Superstar’ And Kiara Advani ‘Superhero’

Mumbai: Addressing a recent event, Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra confessed how fatherhood has reshaped his entire world. He revealed that this new chapter has brought, in him, a deeper appreciation of the strength, resilience, and emotional power women embody.

Talking about fatherhood, the 'Shershaah' actor said that it has added a new dimension to his life; one that shifted his priorities and grounded him in ways he didn’t expect.

Sid shared that at the moment, his house runs on a simple hierarchy of love: his daughter, Saraayah, is the 'superstar' and his wife, Kiara Advani, is the 'superhero' who keeps everything together.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Admitting that he is no longer the hero of the house, the 'Param Sundari' actor expressed the new dynamics of his household using the following words, “I am no longer the hero of the house, she is the superstar (his daughter Saraayah). My wife is the superhero."

Also Read: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal Baby Girl’s Name – But What Does It Mean?

Sharing his newfound respect for the immense strength a woman has, Sidharth added, "The process of seeing her through pregnancy was an eye-opening experience for me. Men always talk about courage and strength, but women actually demonstrate it when they become mothers. And now she’s being a true superhero by taking care of Saraayah. I am contributing a little bit with changing diapers and clicking pictures. I am improvising in the role as much as I can.”

The 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actor also said that this latest phase in his life has brought him balance and clarity, reminding him that real strength lies not in the noise of fame but in the quiet, everyday moments of family life.

On Friday, Sidharth and Kiara revealed the name of their baby girl, almost six months after the arrival of the little bundle of joy.

The new parents dropped a joint post that read, "From our prayers, to our arms (Folded hands emoji) our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (Sparkles, folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis) (sic)."