Sidharth Malhotra Shares He’s Received Baby Girl Name Suggestions, Says ‘Hum Soch Rahe Hain…’

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beloved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani embraced parenthood with the birth of their daughter on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2023, shared the joyful news with fans through a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

Still Undecided on Baby Name, Says Sidharth

While promoting his latest film, Param Sundari on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sidharth Malhotra was asked if he and Kiara had picked a name for their daughter yet. The actor responded honestly, saying, “Nahi abhi tak nahi rakha. Hum soch rahe hain abhi bhi.” (No, we haven’t decided yet. We’re still thinking.)

When Archana Puran Singh followed up by asking if relatives were chiming in with suggestions, Sidharth laughed and added, “Bohot, ‘Yeh tumhari dadi ka naam tha, yeh falane inka naam tha yeh rakho.’” (A lot! ‘This was your grandmother’s name, this was someone else’s name, you should keep this one!’)

Couple Asks for Privacy, Shares Statement

Shortly after their daughter’s birth, Sidharth and Kiara issued a joint statement requesting privacy from fans and media. "We are so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full," the couple wrote. They added, "As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private."

To express gratitude and set boundaries respectfully, they also sent pastel pink sweet boxes to members of the paparazzi with a note asking not to photograph their newborn for the time being.

A Love Story That Stayed Private for Years

Sidharth and Kiara’s romance blossomed quietly. The two reportedly first met in 2018, but it was during the filming of Shershaah in 2021 that their bond deepened. Despite growing rumours, they kept their relationship private, only confirming it publicly in early 2023. On February 7, 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate, star-studded ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.