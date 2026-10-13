Sidharth Malhotra suffers leg injury, shares picture wearing medical walking boot

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra gave fans a moment of concern mixed with amusement on Tuesday (October 13) after sharing a glimpse of a leg injury on social media. The actor, who was recently seen in The Vvaan, posted an Instagram Story showing his leg fitted in a medical walking boot.
Keeping his spirits high, Sidharth accompanied the photo with a humorous caption that read, “I took ‘break a leg’ too seriously”.
Take a look:
While the actor added a hospital emoticon in his text, he has not yet disclosed how he sustained the injury or whether he is recovering at home or in a medical facility.
The injury update comes on the heels of major personal milestones for the actor. Just days prior, his wife, actress Kiara Advani, shared a cozy vacation photo dump offering fans a rare glimpse into their personal lives alongside their 15-month-old daughter, Saraayah.
Among the cherished snapshots were a picture of the couple posing in front of a mirror and a sweet beach photo capturing the footprints of Kiara, Sidharth, and little Saraayah imprinted in the sand.
On October 7, Kiara and Sidharth joyfully announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared a heartwarming joint Instagram post featuring a pair of tiny knitted baby booties held by Sidharth and Saraayah.
"Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude," the couple wrote. Kiara and Sidharth originally tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.
On the work front, Sidharth was recently seen in The Vvaan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the supernatural thriller follows Rishi (Sidharth), a city-bred engineer who travels from Mumbai to his ancestral village of Devanchal in Bihar with his wife Mamta (Tamannaah) and friend VP (Maniesh Paul), where he encounters eerie local folklore tied to the Van Devi Temple.
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