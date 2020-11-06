Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get clicked at airport, SidNaaz shippers can't keep calm!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and one of the most popular contestant of the season Shehnaaz Gill have amassed a huge fan following - all thanks to their camaraderie. Their fans lovingly call them SidNaaz and several times it has been a top trend on social media.

So, SidNaaz shippers could keep calm after Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were spotted together at the airport. Several fan clubs posted pictures and videos of the duo on social media. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This dayy  NOV 5TH 2020  #SidNaaz #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGill

A post shared by sidnaazian (@prasannnaaaaaa) on

Reportedly, the famous duo is headed off to shoot a project and that's why they flew together. 

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's chemistry in the show was one the highlights of 'Bigg Boss 13' and fans totally loved it. They featured together in a maiden music video titled 'Bhula Dunga' which was a superhit. 'Bhula Dunga' has been sung by popular singer Darshan Raval.

Fans are waiting to know the details of their upcoming project. 

 

Sidharth Shuklashehnaaz gillsidnaazBigg Boss 13
