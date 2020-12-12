हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla rings in 40th birthday, says 'I'm 40 but still not buddha'

As he turned a year older, Sidharth, in his usual playful tone, took a dig at his former Bigg Boss co-contestants who used to tease him on the show by calling him '40 saal ka buddha'.

Sidharth Shukla rings in 40th birthday, says &#039;I&#039;m 40 but still not buddha&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/realsidharthshukla

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla is a charmer with a high fan following. The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor turned 40 today (December 12). As he turned a year older, Sidharth, in his usual playful tone, took a dig at his former Bigg Boss co-contestants who used to tease him on the show by calling him '40 saal ka buddha'.

Taking to Twitter, the actor, tagging his former housemates, wrote, "To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_#VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)."

Rashmi Desai was quick to respond to the tweet, she wrote, "Awwwww.... I knew it... you’re gonna miss me so harddd on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla."

 

Meanwhile, Sidharth's ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share a video of the actor ringing in his 40th.

Sharing a video wishing the actor, Shehnaaz captioned the post, "Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla." The 'Bigg Boss' fame singer-actress also shared a video in her stories where Sidharth can be seen cutting the cake while she is singing happy birthday.

 

On the workfront, Sidharth will be seen in Alt Balaji's series 'Broken But Beautiful 3'. The shooting for the same has also begun. Sidharth recently featured in Tony Kakkar's 'Shona Shona' opposite Shehnaaz Gill. 
 

Tags:
Sidharth ShuklaHappy Birthday Sidharth Shuklashehnaaz gillBigg Boss 13
