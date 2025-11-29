Sidhu Moosewala’s New Song ‘Barota’ Featuring Sweetaj Brar Drops Three Years After His Death, Tops Trending Charts
Sidhu Moosewala's new song and music video titled "Barota," featuring Punjabi actress Sweetaj Brar, officially dropped on Friday.
New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most beloved Punjabi singers, has released a new song posthumously on Friday. His sudden demise in 2022 had sent shockwaves across the nation.
The celebrated artist was shot dead by six assailants on May 29, 2022, a day after his security cover was reduced at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa district.
Now, three years after his passing, a new song titled Barota, featuring Sweetaj Brar, has been released and is already breaking charts.
Most Viewed song Worldwide
NO.1 is BAROTA by Sidhu Moosewala ..
crossed more than 11.4 Million views already
1.2M likes
996k comments
Undisputed #SidhuMoosewala#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/yZlEDPnh7D — Reppin_MooseWala (@Punjabihitzz) November 29, 2025
Sidhu Moosewala’s New Song ‘Barota’ Out Now
The track, released on YouTube, has taken the platform by storm. Within just 24 hours, it climbed to No. 1 on the music trending chart. Moosewala wrote the lyrics and composed the music for Barota. This is the 12th song released after his death, and like previous tracks, it has gone viral.
In the first 30 minutes alone, the song garnered over 7 lakh views, 2.5 lakh likes, and 2 lakh comments.
According to the video description, Moosewala is credited as the singer, lyricist, and composer. He also appears in the video through old archival footage and reportedly some AI-generated visuals.
In March 2024, Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed their newborn son, Shubhdeep. The family celebrated his first birthday today at their home in Musa village, with former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi joining the festivities.
