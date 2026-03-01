Sikandar composer Santhosh Narayanan describes narrow escape from Qatar amid US-Israel-Iran conflict: 'I flew to the US'

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, music composer Santhosh Narayanan has described how he left Qatar just before airports across the region were shut down.

Taking to X on Sunday, Santhosh shared details of the tense situation as he travelled out of Qatar. He wrote,“My Qatar flight was probably the very last to leave the Middle East before the complete shutdown of airports. Just connected via Starlink as I am flying into the U.S. Praying for the safety of all my brothers and sisters in the region.”

In a follow-up post, the composer confirmed that he had reached the United States safely.

My Qatar flight was probably the very last to leave the Middle East before the complete shutdown of airports. Just connected via starlink as I am flying into the U.S Praying for the safety of all my brothers and sisters in the region. — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) February 28, 2026

His post read,“I have reached the U.S. safely. Thank you for your concerned messages and prayers.”

Meanwhile, several Indian celebrities remain stranded in the UAE due to the ongoing conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel. Actress Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan are reportedly stuck in the region.

Superstar Ajith Kumar is also currently in Dubai.

Who is Santhosh Narayanan?

Santhosh Narayanan made his entry into the film industry with Attakathi, directed by Pa Ranjith. He has primarily worked in Tamil cinema, along with a few Telugu and Malayalam projects.

In 2025, he composed the background score for Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Retro featuring Suriya, and Thalaivan Thalaivii starring Vijay Sethupathi.

About the US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, February 28. Iran retaliated with missile and air strikes across parts of the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was also killed in the strikes, according to Iranian state media.