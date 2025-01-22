Sikandar Kher Opens Up About Preparing For His Role In Chidiya Udd: ''The Process...''

New Delhi: Sikandar Kher, who essays the role of Akram Khan, opens up about his role in the gripping crime drama. The series, adapted from Aabid Surti's novel Cages, takes viewers into the hidden corners of Mumbai, exploring the gritty world of crime, survival, and the city’s raw realities.

Talking about his preparation for the character, he said, ''Well, my approach to preparation is usually extremely instinctual. It begins with me reading the script multiple times and seeking ways to bring a unique, distinctive touch to the character. But, of course, the process doesn’t stop there—much of the character’s evolution happens on set, influenced by the ideas exchanged with my co-actors and the director’s vision. It’s a collaborative journey that shapes the character organically.''

The gripping crime drama Chidiya Udd follows the journey of Seher, a young, ambitious woman who escapes to Mumbai in pursuit of security and a bright future, unaware of the challenges and dangers that lie ahead. As Seher fights to achieve her dreams, she must also protect the people she loves.

Based on true events, Chidiya Udd boasts an exceptional cast, featuring Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, and Sikandar Kher in key roles. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, with Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri as producers, Chidiya Udd promises to be an electrifying look into Mumbai’s shadowy world.

Chidiya Udd is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player.